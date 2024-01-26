Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bunzl from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,600.00.

Shares of BZLFY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,692. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

