Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 748.7% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

BURBY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.59. 57,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,940. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

