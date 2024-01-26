Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRNY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF ( NASDAQ:BRNY Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

