Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

Shares of Butler National stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,341. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.84.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.