BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.66

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.66 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 13203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

