Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.51. 13,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 76,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $77,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,809,701 shares in the company, valued at $223,793,833.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,015 shares of company stock valued at $306,598. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 277.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 24.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 180.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 77.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.