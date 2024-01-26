Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 807,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,845.0 days.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Cadeler A/S stock remained flat at $4.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. Cadeler A/S has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.