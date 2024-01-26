Cadence Bank (CADE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 1st

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Cadence Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cadence Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 574,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

