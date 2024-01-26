Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Cadre alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDRE

Cadre Stock Up 2.2 %

CDRE opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Cadre has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.68 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Cadre’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $309,665.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,960,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,942,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $309,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,960,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,942,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,977,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,420,831.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,202 in the last 90 days. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,250,000 after buying an additional 621,116 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,444,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 311,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.