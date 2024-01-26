California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 7,520 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of FOX worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 516,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

