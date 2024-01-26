California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $20,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 109,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,442. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGS

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.