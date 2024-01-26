California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,993 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.67% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $19,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 472,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

