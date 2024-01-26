California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $18,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Concentrix by 89.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Concentrix by 98.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.68. The stock had a trading volume of 325,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,883. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

