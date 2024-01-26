California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.84 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $17,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 46.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.16. 101,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.68. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

