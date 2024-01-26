California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AerCap were worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 396,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 195,380 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.53. 551,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,380. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.87. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $78.79.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

