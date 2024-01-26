California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.52 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Insulet worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 132.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Insulet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Insulet by 16.2% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 51,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.55. The stock had a trading volume of 356,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.14. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 114.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

