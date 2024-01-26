California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.76 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $20,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 228,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,018. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 79.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FNF. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

