California Public Employees Retirement System Has $21.12 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,577 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.49% of Perrigo worth $21,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,552,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,957,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. 248,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,724. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

In related news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,929.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,929.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

