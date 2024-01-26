California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $21,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,954. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.65%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

