California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,924 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Roblox were worth $19,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,939 shares of company stock worth $12,327,980. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Roblox Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. 2,102,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

