Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.75

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.70 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.88.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE LUN traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.13. The stock has a market cap of C$8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.35 and a 52 week high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.9309735 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

