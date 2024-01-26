Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $128.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $127.43.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.