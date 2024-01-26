Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$97.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$97.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$94.69.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$86.22. 801,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,854. The company has a market cap of C$93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$93.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.9246519 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total value of C$3,372,975.00. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total value of C$3,372,975.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.79, for a total transaction of C$8,340,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,052 shares of company stock worth $23,814,824. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

