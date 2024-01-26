Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in January

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cancom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCCMF remained flat at $27.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cancom has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

