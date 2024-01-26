Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 84,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,083. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

