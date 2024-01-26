Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 84,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,083. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabis Sativa
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.