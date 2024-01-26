Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $37.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $523.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 47.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

