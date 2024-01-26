Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.36.

CPX traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$37.10. 172,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,816. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$35.11 and a 52 week high of C$46.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.76.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.8217617 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

