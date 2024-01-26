Capula Management Ltd Has $220,000 Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Capula Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,825. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

