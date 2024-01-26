Capula Management Ltd Has $27,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Capula Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,215 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 56,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,433,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 173,547 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 212,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55,968 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 711,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 27,177,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,646,359. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

