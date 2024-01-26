Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,500 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Up 0.3 %

PTC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.65. The company had a trading volume of 768,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,659. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $182.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC



PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

