Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in DocuSign by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,370,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.73, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

