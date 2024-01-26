Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $17.25 billion and $360.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,275.94 or 0.05437403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00078246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00029344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023021 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,571,363,488 coins and its circulating supply is 35,414,021,027 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.