CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $13.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com started coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 29.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 13.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,024,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after buying an additional 87,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CareDx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 276,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,187. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. CareDx has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

