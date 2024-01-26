CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $13.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com started coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDNA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx
CareDx Stock Performance
NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,187. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. CareDx has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.04.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CareDx
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is Nike consolidating before a fresh rally?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 high-yielding Dividend Kings: Buy, sell or hold?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.