Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. 1,094,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

