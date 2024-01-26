CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Up 492.3% in January

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 492.3% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBBI stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 236,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,597. CBB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.50.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

