CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.69. The stock had a trading volume of 641,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,904. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $229.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.62.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

