Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder William H. Milmoe Sells 129,658 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 111.04 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $73,090,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.33 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

Read Our Latest Report on CELH

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.