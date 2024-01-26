Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.61. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 3,471 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 117,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

