Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 1,188,624 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 535,351 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $16.13.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Certara by 584.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Certara by 103.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Certara by 14,940.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 42.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Certara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

