CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CF traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.68. 953,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,887. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.