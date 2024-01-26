Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Chain Bridge I Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CBRG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Chain Bridge I has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.99.

Institutional Trading of Chain Bridge I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

