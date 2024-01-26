Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Cheesecake Factory from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 667,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

