Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lifted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 640,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,954,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $149.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,148,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.02. The company has a market capitalization of $281.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $184.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

