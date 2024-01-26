Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,148,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. The stock has a market cap of $281.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average is $155.02. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $184.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

