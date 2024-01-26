China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CAOVY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

