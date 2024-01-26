China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CARCY remained flat at $4.96 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Resources Building Materials Technology had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $729.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that China Resources Building Materials Technology will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

