Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CMG traded up $12.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,324.02. 67,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,352.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,264.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2,050.21.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,297.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.