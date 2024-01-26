Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Christian Dior Stock Up 11.1 %

OTCMKTS:CHDRY traded up $19.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.77. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 161. Christian Dior has a one year low of $166.38 and a one year high of $243.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.76 and its 200-day moving average is $192.61.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

About Christian Dior

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.