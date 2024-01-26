Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Christian Dior Stock Up 11.1 %
OTCMKTS:CHDRY traded up $19.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.77. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 161. Christian Dior has a one year low of $166.38 and a one year high of $243.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.76 and its 200-day moving average is $192.61.
About Christian Dior
