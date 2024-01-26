Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.14. 13,159,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,024,129. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

