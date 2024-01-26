CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $4.84

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.72. CI&T shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 128 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

CI&T Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.08.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CI&T in the first quarter worth about $644,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CI&T by 197.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

